Kiev launched yet another attack on the Crimean Bridge, this time using underwater explosives. This, in the same week as the sabotage attacks targeting railways in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, which Moscow has labeled a “terrorist attack” aimed at killing hundreds of civilians.

The more desperate Kiev gets on the battlefield, the more it lashes out with attacks targeting Russia’s civilian population. And while the media has been working overtime to celebrate the 18-month operation that culminated in the damage of multiple Russian bombers, it doesn’t change the reality of the situation on the battlefield.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 37: Ukraine Launches Unprecedented Drone Attack Across Russia Ahead of Talks

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709