Kiev launched yet another attack on the Crimean Bridge, this time using underwater explosives. This, in the same week as the sabotage attacks targeting railways in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, which Moscow has labeled a “terrorist attack” aimed at killing hundreds of civilians.
The more desperate Kiev gets on the battlefield, the more it lashes out with attacks targeting Russia’s civilian population. And while the media has been working overtime to celebrate the 18-month operation that culminated in the damage of multiple Russian bombers, it doesn’t change the reality of the situation on the battlefield.
SOURCE LINKS:
3 June 2025 - Train sabotage in Russia was Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ – Moscow
1 June 2025 - Lavrov, Rubio discuss situation around Ukrainian crisis
3 June 2025 - Ukraine strikes bridge connecting Russia to Crimea with underwater explosives
3 June 2025 - AP: Ukraine’s drone attack on Russian warplanes was a serious blow to the Kremlin’s strategic arsenal
2 June 2025 - WSJ: Ukraine’s Stunning Assault Roils Russia’s Global Military Strategy
3 June 2025 - Satellite imagery shows Ukraine attack destroyed and damaged Russian bombers
2 June 2025 - USA Today: Russia's 'Pearl Harbor': What to know about Ukraine's audacious drone strike
2 June 2025 - Brian Berletic on X: “An operation that took 18 months to put together and is not capable of being repeated (which is why the SBU exposed how it was done) does not constitute a new ‘effective’ capability. it constitutes a stunt conducted by the US and its Ukrainian proxies specifically because they don't have the capability of turning the tide of the war.”
3 June 2025 - Russian forces advance in northern Ukraine, within range of major city of Sumy
