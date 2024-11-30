Russia, Syria Target The West's 'Syrian Rebels' and Their Islamist Offensive Near Aleppo, Idlib

The West is once again trying to make “Syrian Rebels” happen as the mainstream media report on the latest violent terrorist attacks launched by the Islamic group Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) targeting northwestern Syria.
Meanwhile, Russia is joining Syria’s response, and the Russian Military reported on Friday that their joint operations killed more than 400 jihadists in a series of airstrikes near the cities of Aleppo and Idlib.
Because it’s not said enough… this is your reminder that the U.S., Israel, and whatever variation of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Al-Nusra Front or HTS is targeting Syria at the moment, all have the same goal: to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power.
And the U.S. continues to downplay the barbaric violence they support in Syria, by referring to the militants as “rebels.”
