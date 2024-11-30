Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
6

Russia, Syria Target The West's 'Syrian Rebels' and Their Islamist Offensive Near Aleppo, Idlib

Rachel Blevins
Nov 30, 2024
2
6
Share
Transcript

The West is once again trying to make “Syrian Rebels” happen as the mainstream media report on the latest violent terrorist attacks launched by the Islamic group Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) targeting northwestern Syria.

Meanwhile, Russia is joining Syria’s response, and the Russian Military reported on Friday that their joint operations killed more than 400 jihadists in a series of airstrikes near the cities of Aleppo and Idlib.

Because it’s not said enough… this is your reminder that the U.S., Israel, and whatever variation of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Al-Nusra Front or HTS is targeting Syria at the moment, all have the same goal: to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power.

And the U.S. continues to downplay the barbaric violence they support in Syria, by referring to the militants as “rebels.”

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 11: The Road to WW3, Paved with The West's Long-Range Strikes Against Russia

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Ep. 11

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
Biden Admin Setting U.S. Up for WW3 with Russia Before Trump Takes Office w/ Jimmy Dore
  Rachel Blevins
Report: The UK and France Resume Talks on Deploying NATO Troops to Ukraine
  Rachel Blevins
Hezbollah Launches ‘Largest Attack Yet’ Against Israel + Iran Preparing Its Retaliation
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 11: The Road to WW3, Paved with The West's Long-Range Strikes Against Russia
  Rachel Blevins
Putin Confirms Russia Fired New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile at Ukraine Targets w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
U.S. Officials Play Dumb on Escalation with Russia, As Biden Mumbles Incoherently at G20
  Rachel Blevins
Report: Biden Gives Green Light for Direct War Between U.S. and Russia
  Rachel Blevins