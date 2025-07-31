How Much MISERY Will Europeans Tolerate for Proxy War Against Russia? –Fmr US Diplomat Jim Jatras

President Trump now claims Russia has “10 to 12 days” to agree to end the war in Ukraine, or he will impose “severe tariffs.” But Moscow clearly isn’t too worried about Trump’s never-ending threats, as the Kremlin is pointing out that after 3.5 years as the most sanctioned nation in the world, Russia has built up “a certain immunity” to the measures from the West.
Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that while the U.S. tries to harm the Russians, the Europeans are the ones who continue to pay the price. This especially rings true with the latest trade deal signed by European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, aimed at keeping the U.S. interested in continuing support for the proxy war against Russia, at Europe’s expense.
SOURCE LINKS:
28 July 2025 - Trump says he’s shortening the 50-day deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine
30 July 2025 - Kremlin points to Russian ‘immunity’ from sanctions
31 July 2025 - Russia strikes Ukrainian defense industry facilities in overnight attack – Moscow
29 July 2025 - Higher US tariffs part of the price Europe was willing to pay for its security and arms for Ukraine
31 July 2025 - Ukraine backtracks on new law targeting anti-graft agencies
30 July 2025 - Russia’s summer offensive is turning into an escalating crisis for Ukraine
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 44: Russia, Iran, Gaza – 'Peace President' Trump Nowhere to be Found
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
Share this post