President Trump now claims Russia has “10 to 12 days” to agree to end the war in Ukraine, or he will impose “severe tariffs.” But Moscow clearly isn’t too worried about Trump’s never-ending threats, as the Kremlin is pointing out that after 3.5 years as the most sanctioned nation in the world, Russia has built up “a certain immunity” to the measures from the West.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that while the U.S. tries to harm the Russians, the Europeans are the ones who continue to pay the price. This especially rings true with the latest trade deal signed by European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, aimed at keeping the U.S. interested in continuing support for the proxy war against Russia, at Europe’s expense.

