Russia continues to launch massive waves of strikes on military targets across Ukraine, as Russian forces make gains along the contact line, with advances in the Donetsk, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that when it comes to Russia’s response to Kiev’s string of attacks earlier this month that targeted both military airfields and Russian civilians directly, we have yet to see true retaliation. And when it comes to what Russia chooses to do, that could include the targeted killings of the SBU officials who were behind the attacks on Russian soil.

In other words… Russia has yet to take the gloves off, but Kiev keeps poking the bear.

