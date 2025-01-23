Playback speed
Russia Needs to Just 'Win The Damn War' Any Deal with NATO Will Fail –Fmr. US Diplomat Jim Jatras

Rachel Blevins
Jan 23, 2025
9
8
Transcript

Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos that he’s ready for talks with Putin, and that Zelensky is ready to make a deal. But while he seems to think it will be as easy as getting everyone together in one room to talk it out, Trump is showing that he doesn’t understand just how involved the U.S. is in the war in the Ukraine.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that Russia needs to decide whether it wants to enter into an agreement with the West, given the threat that “any deal would just be setting the stage for a bigger war in the future,” and that ultimately, “the most responsible course of events for Moscow would be just to simply win the damn war and end the Ukrainian state,” in order to end the threat from NATO in the territory.

Follow Jim Jatras on X

SOURCE LINKS:

