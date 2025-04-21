Playback speed
Russia, Iran Enact New Security Treaty + Trump Ready to Recognize Crimea -Report

Rachel Blevins
Apr 21, 2025
Russia and Iran are enacting a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, with commitments that include national security, peaceful nuclear energy, and joint resistance against unilateral sanctions. This, as Tehran just wrapped up a second round of nuclear talks with Washington, and Moscow could play a key role in a future nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, Trump is also teasing a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. But the reports on what it may include are provisions such as the U.S. recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Kiev’s NATO bid, and U.S. control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

A reminder that while Trump and Rubio are putting pressure on Russia and Ukraine to agree to a deal ASAP, they still aren’t addressing some of Russia’s key concerns that will be required in order for any kind of deal to be made.

SOURCE LINKS:

