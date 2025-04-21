Russia, Iran Enact New Security Treaty + Trump Ready to Recognize Crimea -Report

Russia and Iran are enacting a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, with commitments that include national security, peaceful nuclear energy, and joint resistance against unilateral sanctions. This, as Tehran just wrapped up a second round of nuclear talks with Washington, and Moscow could play a key role in a future nuclear deal.
Meanwhile, Trump is also teasing a deal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. But the reports on what it may include are provisions such as the U.S. recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Kiev’s NATO bid, and U.S. control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
A reminder that while Trump and Rubio are putting pressure on Russia and Ukraine to agree to a deal ASAP, they still aren’t addressing some of Russia’s key concerns that will be required in order for any kind of deal to be made.
SOURCE LINKS:
21 April 2025 - Pope Francis used final Easter address to call for Gaza ceasefire
21 April 2025 - Pope Francis remembered as ‘dear friend’ by the people of Gaza
20 April 2025 - Israel Attacks Kill Over 100 Gazans in 72 Hours
21 April 2025 - Russian military details outcome of Easter ceasefire
20 April 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AMD UKRAINE WILL MAKE A DEAL THIS WEEK. BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE!”
20 April 2025 - WSJ: Kyiv Is On the Clock to Respond to Trump Plan to End Ukraine Conflict
20 March 2025 - Trump offers to take control of Ukraine's nuclear plants in call with Zelensky
19 April 2025 - Iran Says Talks With U.S. to Continue After ‘Positive’ Meeting
20 April 2025 - Moscow may gain key role in Iran nuclear deal as US talks progress
21 April 2025 - Putin enacts key treaty with Iran
