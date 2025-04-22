Russia Focused on Winning the War, While The West Argues Over Deal Moscow Won't Accept –Mark Sleboda

Officials from the U.S., the UK, France and Ukraine are set to meet in London for talks aimed at finalizing a deal to end the war in Ukraine. But while reports say the Trump Admin is planning to offer recognition of Crimea as a way to try to entice Russia, Zelensky is still refusing to play along.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the U.S. can’t even get its allies in Europe to go along with a plan, not to mention the fact that every version of the reported deal we have seen would be unacceptable to Moscow. Meanwhile, Russia is focusing on what matters: advancing on the battlefield.
