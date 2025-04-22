Russia Focused on Winning the War, While The West Argues Over Deal Moscow Won't Accept –Mark Sleboda

Officials from the U.S., the UK, France and Ukraine are set to meet in London for talks aimed at finalizing a deal to end the war in Ukraine. But while reports say the Trump Admin is planning to offer recognition of Crimea as a way to try to entice Russia, Zelensky is still refusing to play along.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the U.S. can’t even get its allies in Europe to go along with a plan, not to mention the fact that every version of the reported deal we have seen would be unacceptable to Moscow. Meanwhile, Russia is focusing on what matters: advancing on the battlefield.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 31: One Year After ‘Operation True Promise’ - Iran’s First Direct Attack Against Israel

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):