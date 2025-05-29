Russia Fighting for COMPLETE COLLAPSE of Kiev's Forces, Not Ukrainian Land –Brian Berletic

Tensions continue to escalate, as Ukraine launches hundreds of attempted drone attacks in Russia, and Russia carries out some of its largest drone and missile attacks yet in Ukraine. Reports are warning that Russia is preparing a “Summer offensive” with Zelensky claiming there are 50,000 Russian troops amassing near Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that while the West focuses on territory, it’s important to understand that Russia’s strategy of attrition in this war is aimed at the “complete collapse” of the Ukrainian military, rather than amassing more land.

That’s why the U.S. has been trying to corner Russia into a deal to freeze the conflict, so that NATO can have a shot at rebuilding Kiev’s military.

