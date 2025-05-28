Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
8

WAR IN SPACE? Russia, China Condemn Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Plans as US Fuels WW3 Fears

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
May 28, 2025
10
8
Share
Transcript

Russia and China are issuing renewed warnings against the Trump Admin’s plans for a space-based missile defense shield called the “Golden Dome” that would weaponize outer space like never before.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the U.S. of taking a “reckless approach” that “directly undermines the foundations of strategic stability,” and pointed to the joint statement released by Moscow and Beijing earlier this month that criticized the U.S. declaration of space as a “warfighting domain.”

Meanwhile, Washington is continuing to increase tensions with both Russia and China here on earth, amid reports that the U.S. has around 500 troops in Taiwan.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 36: Russia Launches ‘LARGEST Air Attack Yet’ as Ukraine War Escalates

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture