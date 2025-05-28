WAR IN SPACE? Russia, China Condemn Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Plans as US Fuels WW3 Fears

Russia and China are issuing renewed warnings against the Trump Admin’s plans for a space-based missile defense shield called the “Golden Dome” that would weaponize outer space like never before.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the U.S. of taking a “reckless approach” that “directly undermines the foundations of strategic stability,” and pointed to the joint statement released by Moscow and Beijing earlier this month that criticized the U.S. declaration of space as a “warfighting domain.”

Meanwhile, Washington is continuing to increase tensions with both Russia and China here on earth, amid reports that the U.S. has around 500 troops in Taiwan.

