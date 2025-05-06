Romania's Ukraine Aid Skeptic Leads in Election After Anti-NATO Contender BANNED | George Szamuely

Germany has a new Chancellor, after Friedrich Merz, leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union was elected, after a historic defeat in the first round. This, as Romania is close to having a new president, after the first round of voting saw George Simion, of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, get over 40% of the vote.
The rerun election in Romania comes months after the previous attempt was cancelled and anti-NATO frontrunner Călin Georgescu was banned from running.
George Szamuely, a geopolitical analyst and senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, noted that while Simion has aligned himself with both Georgescu in order to gain support, he’s not nearly as critical of NATO and may be seen as the kind of nationalist the EU can use to its advantage.
SOURCE LINKS:
4 May 2025 - Romanian presidential vote favourite says he will bring back banned far-right contender
6 May 2025 - Germany's Merz becomes chancellor after surviving historic vote failure
4 May 2025 - Romania nationalist Simion clear winner in 1st-round presidential vote
4 May 2025 - Ukraine critic wins Romanian election first round rerun
11 March 2025 - Final ruling bars far-right Georgescu from Romanian vote
6 May 2025 - Conservative leader Merz overcomes historic defeat to become Germany’s chancellor
