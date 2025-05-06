Romania's Ukraine Aid Skeptic Leads in Election After Anti-NATO Contender BANNED | George Szamuely

Germany has a new Chancellor, after Friedrich Merz, leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union was elected, after a historic defeat in the first round. This, as Romania is close to having a new president, after the first round of voting saw George Simion, of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, get over 40% of the vote.

The rerun election in Romania comes months after the previous attempt was cancelled and anti-NATO frontrunner Călin Georgescu was banned from running.

George Szamuely, a geopolitical analyst and senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, noted that while Simion has aligned himself with both Georgescu in order to gain support, he’s not nearly as critical of NATO and may be seen as the kind of nationalist the EU can use to its advantage.

