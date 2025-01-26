Playback speed
Report: US State Dept. Halts Ukraine Aid + Trump Says Zelensky ‘Decided to Fight’ War Against Russia

Rachel Blevins
Jan 26, 2025
5
5
Transcript

The Trump Admin is making headlines over a reported State Dept. memo that says they plan to halt almost all foreign aid for 90 days (except for support for Israel and Egypt), and that would include aid for Ukraine.

This, as Trump claims Zelensky “decided to fight” in the war against Russia, instead of making a deal. So, was Trump referring to the Istanbul talks back in March 2022 where there was a draft agreement between Russia and Ukraine to end the war within its initial weeks (before the U.S. and the UK intervened)? We may find out soon, if Trump and Putin agree to a time and date for talks…

SOURCE LINKS:

