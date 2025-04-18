REPORT: Trump Told Netanyahu 'NO' on Israel's Plans for Iran Attack

Trump told Israel “No,” or at the very least “Not yet,” on plans for an attack against Iran, according to a report from the New York Times. It states that members of the Trump Admin, such a DNI Tulsi Gabbard raised objections over Israel’s planned attack and pointed to the fact that it would spark a wider regional conflict.

It’s reported that Trump broke the news to Netanyahu during the Israeli prime minister’s recent visit to DC, where Trump also told the world he had agreed to pursue talks with Iran.

But while Trump may have told Israel “no,” and avoided a major regional war for now, he’s still complicit in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians as the U.S. provides Israel endless support for its war crimes across the region.

