Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
6

REPORT: Trump Told Netanyahu 'NO' on Israel's Plans for Iran Attack

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Apr 18, 2025
2
6
Share
Transcript

Trump told Israel “No,” or at the very least “Not yet,” on plans for an attack against Iran, according to a report from the New York Times. It states that members of the Trump Admin, such a DNI Tulsi Gabbard raised objections over Israel’s planned attack and pointed to the fact that it would spark a wider regional conflict.

It’s reported that Trump broke the news to Netanyahu during the Israeli prime minister’s recent visit to DC, where Trump also told the world he had agreed to pursue talks with Iran.

But while Trump may have told Israel “no,” and avoided a major regional war for now, he’s still complicit in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians as the U.S. provides Israel endless support for its war crimes across the region.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 31: One Year After ‘Operation True Promise’ - Iran’s First Direct Attack Against Israel

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78709

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
China Promotes FREE TRADE as Trump Pursues 3-Front WAR for US Hegemony | Danny Haiphong
  Rachel Blevins and Danny Haiphong
Sumy Strikes Divide Trump Admin + Russia Lists Demands for Ukraine Deal
  Rachel Blevins
Trump’s Trade Wars Trigger Recession Warnings as China Remains Stable | Prof. Richard Wolff
  Rachel Blevins and Democracy At Work
SANCTIONED 31: One Year After ‘Operation True Promise’ - Iran’s First Direct Attack Against Israel
  Rachel Blevins
TARIFF WARS: China Responds to Trump’s Tantrum with 125% Measures
  Rachel Blevins
Zelensky Cries ‘CHINESE SOLDIERS IN RUSSIA’ + Trump’s Global Tariff War | Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Trump Seems ‘Prepared to Attack Iran if They Don’t Accede to His Demands’ –Dimitri Lascaris
  Rachel Blevins and Dimitri Lascaris