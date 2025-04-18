REPORT: Trump Told Netanyahu 'NO' on Israel's Plans for Iran Attack

Trump told Israel “No,” or at the very least “Not yet,” on plans for an attack against Iran, according to a report from the New York Times. It states that members of the Trump Admin, such a DNI Tulsi Gabbard raised objections over Israel’s planned attack and pointed to the fact that it would spark a wider regional conflict.
It’s reported that Trump broke the news to Netanyahu during the Israeli prime minister’s recent visit to DC, where Trump also told the world he had agreed to pursue talks with Iran.
But while Trump may have told Israel “no,” and avoided a major regional war for now, he’s still complicit in Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians as the U.S. provides Israel endless support for its war crimes across the region.
SOURCE LINKS:
16 April 2025 - Trump Waved Off Israeli Strike After Divisions Emerged in His Administration
16 March 2025 - Trump launches large-scale strikes on Yemen's Houthis, at least 31 killed
17 March 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible.”
6 April 2025 - Iran wants indirect talks with US, warns regional countries over strikes against it
1 April 2025 - Trump threatens Iran over nukes as DNI Gabbard claims Tehran is not building bombs
15 April 2025 - Trump envoy demands Iran eliminate nuclear program in apparent U-turn
13 April 2025 - Saudi Arabia, US on 'pathway' to civil nuclear agreement, US Energy Secretary says
16 April 2025 - Third top Pentagon official suspended in leak investigation
