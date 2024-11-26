Report: The UK and France Resume Talks on Deploying NATO Troops to Ukraine

The West can’t seem to get enough of provoking WW3 against Russia… as a new report states that the UK and France have “reignited” their talks on deploying NATO troops to Ukraine, as both have joined the U.S. in allowing long-range strikes on Russian territory (using Kiev as a proxy).

This, as the French foreign minister is proudly declaring that there are “no red lines” for support for Ukraine. While this isn’t the first time France has tried to make “NATO troops for Ukraine” happen, they seem to be working overtime with the UK and the U.S. to use the excuse of needing to “Trump proof” the alliance to escalate tensions with Russia.

