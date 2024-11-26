Report: The UK and France Resume Talks on Deploying NATO Troops to Ukraine

The West can’t seem to get enough of provoking WW3 against Russia… as a new report states that the UK and France have “reignited” their talks on deploying NATO troops to Ukraine, as both have joined the U.S. in allowing long-range strikes on Russian territory (using Kiev as a proxy).
This, as the French foreign minister is proudly declaring that there are “no red lines” for support for Ukraine. While this isn’t the first time France has tried to make “NATO troops for Ukraine” happen, they seem to be working overtime with the UK and the U.S. to use the excuse of needing to “Trump proof” the alliance to escalate tensions with Russia.
25 Nov. 2024 - Discussions over sending European troops to Ukraine reignited
26 Feb. 2024 - Slovak PM says EU, NATO members weighing sending troops to Ukraine
3 Oct. 2024 - New NATO chief Mark Rutte reaffirms support for Ukraine in Kiev trip
27 Feb. 2024 - France's Macron does not rule out Europeans sending troops to Ukraine
10 June 2024 - EU elections: Macron to dissolve French parliament after crushing loss to far right
23 Nov. 2024 - No 'red lines' in Ukraine support, French foreign minister tells BBC
25 Nov. 2024 - Britain and France discussing deployment of troops to Ukraine – Le Monde
17 Jan. 2024 - Russian missiles strike Western fighters in Ukraine – Moscow
25 Nov. 2024 - Germany’s Scholz renominated for chancellorship
24 Nov. 2024 - Trump team working ‘hand in glove’ with Biden administration on national security: Waltz
