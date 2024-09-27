Putin Updates Nuclear Doctrine As Zelensky Begs U.S. for Long-Range Missile Strikes w/ Glenn Diesen

Zelensky is on his "victory plan" tour to the U.S. this week, where he is once again pleading with the Biden Administration to lift restrictions on Kiev's use of long-range missiles against Moscow—therefore directly involving Washington in the strikes deep inside Russian territory.

This, as Russian President Putin updated Moscow's nuclear doctrine this week to state that "aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state" that is "supported by a nuclear power should be treated as their joint attack."

Glenn Diesen, a Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, and an associate editor at the journal, Russia in Global Affairs, noted that Russia is being forced to draw firm red lines, as NATO has exploited its previous warnings... and the results of the current escalations will have major implications for the overall conflict.

