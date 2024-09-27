Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Putin Updates Nuclear Doctrine As Zelensky Begs U.S. for Long-Range Missile Strikes w/ Glenn Diesen

Rachel Blevins
and
Glenn Diesen
Sep 27, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

Zelensky is on his "victory plan" tour to the U.S. this week, where he is once again pleading with the Biden Administration to lift restrictions on Kiev's use of long-range missiles against Moscow—therefore directly involving Washington in the strikes deep inside Russian territory.

This, as Russian President Putin updated Moscow's nuclear doctrine this week to state that "aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state" that is "supported by a nuclear power should be treated as their joint attack."

Glenn Diesen, a Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, and an associate editor at the journal, Russia in Global Affairs, noted that Russia is being forced to draw firm red lines, as NATO has exploited its previous warnings... and the results of the current escalations will have major implications for the overall conflict.

Follow Glenn Diesen on X, Substack, and YouTube

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins, Episode 2

Discussion about this podcast

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Glenn Diesen
Writes Glenn’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Posts
SANCTIONED, Episode 2: Two Years After The Nord Stream Sabotage - When NATO Attacked Itself
  Rachel Blevins
IDF Chief Claims Israel 'Preparing' Forces for Ground Invasion of Lebanon w/ Ramzy Baroud
  Rachel Blevins and Ramzy Baroud
Zelensky in U.S. with 'Victory Plan' aka Demand for NATO to start WW3 Against Russia w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Israel Kills Nearly 500 in Lebanon Bombing Spree, Hezbollah Begins Retaliation w/ Laith Marouf
Terror in Lebanon: Hezbollah Fights Back After Week of Israeli Attacks Targeting Civilians
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED, Episode 1: One Year After Netanyahu Erased Palestine from the 'New Middle East' Map
  Rachel Blevins
Zelensky to Present ‘Victory Plan’ to the West + Germany Faces Economic Crisis w/ George Szamuely
  Rachel Blevins and George Szamuely