Putin: Ukraine ‘Won’t Last a Month’ Without Support from the West + Zelensky NOT Legitimate

Russian President Putin is speaking out and noting that the war in Ukraine would end quickly, if the West stopped providing support, because Kiev “can’t exist without their Western sponsors. They won’t last a month if the money and ammunition run out.”
Therefore, Putin argued that “Ukraine practically has no sovereignty,” because the government in Kiev has become completely reliant on Western support. And that support is getting tested as the Trump Admin puts a 90-day freeze on foreign aid, and the U.S.-funded Ukrainian NGO’s and media outlets are feeling the impact.
The Russian president also gave insight into the last talks that were held between Ukraine and Russia in early 2022, when Moscow withdrew troops from the Kiev region as a gesture of good will, and Kiev and the West used it to keep the war going.
SOURCE LINKS:
28 Jan. 2025 - Ukraine conflict could end in weeks – Putin
27 Jan. 2025 - Trump suspends aid to Ukraine, vital NGOs 'don't know if they'll survive'
28 Jan. 2025 - Many Ukrainian Aid Groups Stop Work After Trump’s Halt on Foreign Assistance
28 Jan. 2025 - Trump foreign aid cuts leave Ukrainians in limbo and asking why
28 Jan. 2025 - Ukrainian Media Outlets Start Asking for Donations After US Funding Is Paused
1 April 2022 - Ukraine says Russian forces pushed back around Kiev but fighting rages
15 June 2024 - Ukraine-Russia Peace Is as Elusive as Ever. But in 2022 They Were Talking.
28 Jan. 2025 - Zelensky lacks legitimacy to sign any deal – Putin
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 20: Trump Gives Green Light for Israeli Terror in the Occupied West Bank
Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:
Share this post