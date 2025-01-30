Playback speed
Share post
Putin: Ukraine ‘Won’t Last a Month’ Without Support from the West + Zelensky NOT Legitimate

Rachel Blevins
Jan 30, 2025
5
7
Transcript

Russian President Putin is speaking out and noting that the war in Ukraine would end quickly, if the West stopped providing support, because Kiev “can’t exist without their Western sponsors. They won’t last a month if the money and ammunition run out.”

Therefore, Putin argued that “Ukraine practically has no sovereignty,” because the government in Kiev has become completely reliant on Western support. And that support is getting tested as the Trump Admin puts a 90-day freeze on foreign aid, and the U.S.-funded Ukrainian NGO’s and media outlets are feeling the impact.

The Russian president also gave insight into the last talks that were held between Ukraine and Russia in early 2022, when Moscow withdrew troops from the Kiev region as a gesture of good will, and Kiev and the West used it to keep the war going.

