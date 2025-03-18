Playback speed
Putin, Trump Agree to LIMITED Ceasefire, as Russia Warns US Support Must STOP for Ukraine War to End

Rachel Blevins
Mar 18, 2025
U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin held a 90-minute phone call on Tuesday, during which they discussed a range of topics and agreed to a limited ceasefire on the targeting of energy infrastructure, and plans to pursue further talks.

The Kremlin said Putin also warned Trump that Kiev has a “history of undermining previous agreements,” and that if Washington is serious about ending the war, then it must pursue “the complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.”

A reminder that while Trump is ready to get this war wrapped up, Putin knows Russia is winning and has a long list of demands that need to be met before a permanent ceasefire can be reached.

