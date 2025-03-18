Putin, Trump Agree to LIMITED Ceasefire, as Russia Warns US Support Must STOP for Ukraine War to End

U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin held a 90-minute phone call on Tuesday, during which they discussed a range of topics and agreed to a limited ceasefire on the targeting of energy infrastructure, and plans to pursue further talks.
The Kremlin said Putin also warned Trump that Kiev has a “history of undermining previous agreements,” and that if Washington is serious about ending the war, then it must pursue “the complete cessation of foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.”
A reminder that while Trump is ready to get this war wrapped up, Putin knows Russia is winning and has a long list of demands that need to be met before a permanent ceasefire can be reached.
SOURCE LINKS:
18 March 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “My phone conversation today with President Putin of Russia was a very good and productive one. We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire.”
18 March 2025 - Kremlin releases Putin-Trump phone call summary (FULL STATEMENT)
13 March 2025 - Putin lists guarantees Moscow wants for 30-day ceasefire
14 March 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “At this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian Military. And in a very bad and vulnerable position.”
14 March 2025 - Putin urges Kiev to order troops in Kursk Region to surrender
18 March 2025 - White House - Readout of President Donald J. Trump's Call with President Vladimir Putin
18 March 2025 - Israel informed US ahead of new Gaza strikes
