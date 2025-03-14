Putin Gives a Diplomatic ‘NYET’ on US Ceasefire Plan, Reveals Russia has COMPLETE Control of Kursk

Russian President Putin responded publicly for the first time to the Trump Admin’s proposed plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, and while he didn’t give it an outright “No,” he did offer a very diplomatic “Nyet.”

Putin noted that the timing of Kiev being willing to agree to a ceasefire comes as Russian forces have taken “complete control” of the Kursk region, including the town of Sudzha, which has left the remaining Ukrainian forces “encircled” and “isolated.”

The Russian president said that not only do conditions need to be set for Kursk, but also for the entire nearly 2,000-kilometer-long front line, where Russian forces are actively advancing.

He also pointed out that conditions are needed for what Kiev is allowed to do during the 30-day ceasefire, in which Russia will require: no mobilization of troops, no additional training, and no resupply of weapons. In other words, no Minsk 3.

