On The Frontlines in 'One of the MOST VOLATILE Battle Zones' in Ukraine w/ Patrick Lancaster

Rachel Blevins
and
Patrick Lancaster
Feb 22, 2025
3
Transcript

While officials from the U.S. and Russia said this week that they want to pursue an end to the war in Ukraine during their first diplomatic talks in over three years, the war itself is still raging on, with Russian forces continuing to target Kiev’s troops in seven different regions along the frontlines.

Independent Journalist Patrick Lancaster shared his firsthand account as he reports from near the frontlines in the border region between Belgorod, Russia, and Kharkov, Ukraine, which he described as “one of the most volatile battle zones” in the war.

Rachel Blevins
Patrick Lancaster
