No NATO, No Pre-2014 Borders for Ukraine: Trump Faces Reality After Putin Call w/ Mark Sleboda

U.S. President Trump said he spoke to Russian President Putin on the phone in what he described as a “lengthy and highly productive” call, where the two leaders discussed a range of topics from the Ukraine war to the Middle East to artificial intelligence.
Ever since that call, Trump’s rhetoric has been more focused: he has acknowledged that Ukraine won’t return to its pre-2014 borders, and that Ukraine’s NATO bid is “unrealistic” and part of what provoked Russia in 2022.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while we are seeing some progress, it’s important to remember that this conflict won’t be solved over night, and it’s not even likely that we’re going to see a resolution from the in-person talks Trump and Putin are planning right now. At the end of the day, Russia is still actively winning the war, so it doesn’t need a deal.
Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
12 Feb. 2025 - Trump says he discussed ending Ukraine war with Russia's Putin
12 Feb. 2025 - Donald Trump on Truth Social: “I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects.”
12 Feb. 2025 - Roland Oliphant: This is Putin and Trump’s world now
12 Feb. 2025 - Pentagon rules out Ukraine joining NATO
11 Feb. 2025 - Ukraine prepared to swap Russian territory in peace negotiations, Zelensky says
12 Feb. 2025 - Kremlin rules out territory trade with Kiev
