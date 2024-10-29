NATO, US Officials Go All In On Zelensky's 'North Korean Troops Fighting Alongside Russians' Claims

After previously saying he couldn’t confirm Zelensky’s claims that North Korean troops were fighting alongside Russia forces, NATO’s new chief Mark Rutte suddenly changed his tune and is claiming that around 10,000 North Korean troops are training in Russia and will likely fight against Kiev’s forces within “the next several weeks.”
While the Pentagon echoed the same sentiment, both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the claim that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian forces against Kiev’s incursion in Russia’s Kursk region, or plan to do so in the near future.
When asked about whether North Korean troops were being trained in Russia, under a new security treaty between the two countries, Russian President Putin said, “This is our sovereign decision. Whether we use it or not, where, how, or whether we engage in exercises, training, or transfer some experience. It’s our business.”
SOURCE LINKS:
20 Oct. 2024 - Ukraine’s ‘victory plan’ receives mixed reactions from Western allies
23 Sept. 2024 - Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in US to present ‘victory plan’ to defeat Russia
27 Oct. 2024 - Putin hopes NATO heard warning on long-range strikes
14 Oct. 2024 - Zelensky accuses North Korea of sending soldiers to help Russia in war
18 Oct. 2024 - N Korea sends troops to fight with Russia: Seoul
17 Oct. 2024 - Nearly 11,000 North Korean Troops In Russia Preparing To Enter The Fight Says Ukraine’s Spy Boss
10 Oct. 2024 - Claims about North Korean soldiers ‘a hoax’ – Kremlin
22 Oct. 2024 - North Korea responds to Russia troop deployment claims
16 Oct. 2024 - NATO refuses to support Ukraine’s North Korea claims
29 Oct. 2024 - US claims 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia
28 Oct. 2024 - Nato says North Korean troops deployed to Russia's Kursk region
23 Oct. 2024 - North Korean troops would be ‘legitimate target’ – US
11 Sept. 2024 - Russian Army’s Tempting Offers Paying Off as Recruitment Surges Sixfold
24 Oct. 2024 - Russian parliament ratifies security treaty with North Korea
25 Oct. 2024 - Putin: It’s ‘our business’ if we want to deploy North Korean troops against Ukraine
25 Oct. 2024 - ‘Idiotic’ to think Russia can be isolated – Serbian Deputy PM to RT
27 Oct. 2024 - BRICS just dropped a manifesto for the new world order
26 Oct. 2024 - G7 agrees Ukraine loan using ‘stolen’ Russian assets
23 Oct. 2024 - G7 allies are moving ahead with a $50 billion loan for Ukraine backed by frozen Russian funds
