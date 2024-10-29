NATO, US Officials Go All In On Zelensky's 'North Korean Troops Fighting Alongside Russians' Claims

After previously saying he couldn’t confirm Zelensky’s claims that North Korean troops were fighting alongside Russia forces, NATO’s new chief Mark Rutte suddenly changed his tune and is claiming that around 10,000 North Korean troops are training in Russia and will likely fight against Kiev’s forces within “the next several weeks.”

While the Pentagon echoed the same sentiment, both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the claim that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian forces against Kiev’s incursion in Russia’s Kursk region, or plan to do so in the near future.

When asked about whether North Korean troops were being trained in Russia, under a new security treaty between the two countries, Russian President Putin said, “This is our sovereign decision. Whether we use it or not, where, how, or whether we engage in exercises, training, or transfer some experience. It’s our business.”

SOURCE LINKS:

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please keep an eye out for any direct messages on Substack coming from fake profiles that have my name and profile photo. I will never reach out and ask you for money directly. Please report the fake profiles to Substack. Thank you for your patience!

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 6