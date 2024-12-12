Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
9

Moscow Warns of Retaliation for U.S. Attack + Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk w/ Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Dec 12, 2024
3
9
Share
Transcript

Russia is warning it will retaliate after the latest ATACMS-fueled attack carried out by Washington and Kiev on Russian territory. This, as Russian forces advance right up to Pokrovsk, and the West shows that it has more of a focus on trying to hurt Russia at home, than on attempted gains on the battlefield.

Even President-Elect Trump is noting that the latest U.S. attacks on Russia are “a big mistake” that it is just “escalating this war and making it worse.”

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Russia is making significant gains on the battlefield, the recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria came as the result of a perfect storm, and was a significant loss for Russia and its position in the Middle East.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 13: The Day After Assad – Israel Expands Land Grab in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Mark Sleboda
Writes The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda Subscribe
Recent Posts
Ukraine War Escalates as U.S. Quietly Approves $20 BILLION for Kiev Backed by Stolen Russian Assets
  Rachel Blevins
Israel Launches Massive Assault on Syria with Tanks Near Damascus
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 13: The Day After Assad – Israel Expands Land Grab in Syria
  Rachel Blevins
‘The Axis of Resistance is Over’ Syria in a New Reality After Assad Overthrow w/ Kevork Almassian
  Rachel Blevins and Kevork Almassian
From Head-Chopping to 'Diversity' Loving: Al-Qaeda Rebrands in Syria w/ Patrick Henningsen
  Rachel Blevins
Ukraine and Israel Attempt to Drag Russia and Iran Back into Syria w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Max Jones
Israel Ramps Up Attacks Despite ‘Ceasefire’ + Trump Threatens Middle East with More War
  Rachel Blevins