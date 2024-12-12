Moscow Warns of Retaliation for U.S. Attack + Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk w/ Mark Sleboda

Russia is warning it will retaliate after the latest ATACMS-fueled attack carried out by Washington and Kiev on Russian territory. This, as Russian forces advance right up to Pokrovsk, and the West shows that it has more of a focus on trying to hurt Russia at home, than on attempted gains on the battlefield.

Even President-Elect Trump is noting that the latest U.S. attacks on Russia are “a big mistake” that it is just “escalating this war and making it worse.”

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Russia is making significant gains on the battlefield, the recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria came as the result of a perfect storm, and was a significant loss for Russia and its position in the Middle East.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 13: The Day After Assad – Israel Expands Land Grab in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: