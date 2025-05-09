Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

World Leaders Gather in Moscow for Victory Day + India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies

Rachel Blevins
May 09, 2025
More than two dozen world leaders gathered in Moscow to join Russian President Putin for Victory Day, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany on Friday.

It was yet another reminder that NATO’s campaign to isolate Russia has failed, as reports say the US, the UK, France and Germany are looking for ways to “force” Russia into a deal over Ukraine, which goes to show how out of touch they remain.

All of this, as conflicts continue around the world, including between India and Pakistan, with the two countries becoming the first to engage in drone warfare between two nuclear-armed nations this week, sending tensions soaring.

