World Leaders Gather in Moscow for Victory Day + India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies

More than two dozen world leaders gathered in Moscow to join Russian President Putin for Victory Day, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany on Friday.
It was yet another reminder that NATO’s campaign to isolate Russia has failed, as reports say the US, the UK, France and Germany are looking for ways to “force” Russia into a deal over Ukraine, which goes to show how out of touch they remain.
All of this, as conflicts continue around the world, including between India and Pakistan, with the two countries becoming the first to engage in drone warfare between two nuclear-armed nations this week, sending tensions soaring.
SOURCE LINKS:
9 May 2025 - Xi and Putin vow stronger ties at Russia's World War II Victory Day parade ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
9 May 2025 - Serbia’s Vucic and Slovakia’s Fico share heartfelt VIDEO from Moscow
8 May 2025 - Ukraine and allies discuss ways to pressure Russia into 30-day ceasefire
22 April 2025 - More than 20 killed after gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
7 May 2025 - Who are Pakistan-based LeT and JeM groups targeted by Indian strikes?
7 May 2025 - India fires missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory, killing at least 26
9 May 2025 - The first drone war opens a new chapter in India-Pakistan conflict
9 May 2025 - US VP Vance says war between India and Pakistan will be 'none of our business'
7 May 2025 - India vs. Pakistan Is Also U.S. vs. China When It Comes to Arms Sales
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 33: Trump’s War Against Russia and Rubio's Takeover
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):
Rachel Blevins
P.O. Box 90313
Austin, TX 78709
Share this post