US Military Needs China's Rare Earth + Trump’s Deal 'a Ceasefire, NOT a Peace Treaty' –Carl Zha

President Trump is declaring that “Our deal with China is done,” after two days of talks between the U.S. and China in London resulted in a plan for framework for the agreement they reached on resolving their trade disputes last month. But the war is far from over…

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that this is “a ceasefire, NOT a peace treaty,” and while Washington is pushing Beijing to lift the export controls it recently placed on key rare earth elements used by the U.S. Military, Beijing also wants the U.S. to lift the restrictions it placed on Chinese access to the technology used to make advanced semi-conductors.

