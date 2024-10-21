Playback speed
Share post
Leaked U.S. Intelligence Docs on Iran Attack Plans Confirm Israel Has Nuclear Weapons

Rachel Blevins
Oct 21, 2024
7
The U.S. Intelligence Community is scrambling to investigate, after highly classified documents were leaked on Telegram, detailing Israel’s preparations for an attack against Iran that is expected in the coming weeks. The docs appear to have been prepared for Washington’s ‘Five Eyes’ allies to let them know about the coming attack—as Iran is already threatening a response.

But the most notable part of the files is the U.S. Intelligence Community’s acknowledgement that Israel has nuclear weapons. While this has been an “open secret” for decades, it doesn’t change the fact that the U.S. is violating its own laws by sending billions of Dollars in military aid, when Israel has never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. But no one in the U.S. Gov’t will publicly admit that.

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 5

