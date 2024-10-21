The U.S. Intelligence Community is scrambling to investigate, after highly classified documents were leaked on Telegram, detailing Israel’s preparations for an attack against Iran that is expected in the coming weeks. The docs appear to have been prepared for Washington’s ‘Five Eyes’ allies to let them know about the coming attack—as Iran is already threatening a response.
But the most notable part of the files is the U.S. Intelligence Community’s acknowledgement that Israel has nuclear weapons. While this has been an “open secret” for decades, it doesn’t change the fact that the U.S. is violating its own laws by sending billions of Dollars in military aid, when Israel has never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. But no one in the U.S. Gov’t will publicly admit that.
SOURCE LINKS:
17 Oct. 2024 - Middle East Spectator shares leaked classified docs on Telegram
18 Dec. 2023 - How the US has used its power in the UN to support Israel for decades
19 Oct. 2024 - Leaked documents show US intelligence on Israel’s plans to attack Iran, sources say
19 Oct. 2024 - Leaked US Intelligence Documents Outline Israeli Preparations to Strike Iran
11 Aug. 2021 - Op-Ed: America Needs to Start Telling the Truth About Israel’s Nukes
19 Feb. 2024 - Op-Ed: Why the U.S. should start telling the whole truth about Israeli nukes
15 Oct. 2024 - Israel assures US it won’t strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites, US officials say
1 Oct. 2024 - Israel hit by hypersonic missiles – Iran
28 Sept. 2024 - Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah assassinated by Israel
17 Oct. 2024 - Netanyahu approves strikes on Iran – ABC News
Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:
Leaked U.S. Intelligence Docs on Iran Attack Plans Confirm Israel Has Nuclear Weapons