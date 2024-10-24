The ‘Greater Israel’ Project + Blinken, Netanyahu Talk ‘Uniting Against Iran’ w/ Dimitri Lascaris

While the State Dept. claims Blinken gave Netanyahu a lecture about how it's time for a truce in Gaza and Lebanon... Israel's plan appears to be more along the lines of what Netanyahu's office said the two officials talked about: "uniting against Iran."

Journalist and Lawyer Dimitri Lascaris noted that Israel's rampant destruction, from the Gaza Strip to Lebanon, is part of the "Greater Israel" Project—a reminder that for Netanyahu and his friends, the plan is to expand Israel's borders far beyond Palestine...

