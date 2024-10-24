Playback speed
The ‘Greater Israel’ Project + Blinken, Netanyahu Talk ‘Uniting Against Iran’ w/ Dimitri Lascaris

Rachel Blevins
and
Dimitri Lascaris
Oct 24, 2024
10
10
While the State Dept. claims Blinken gave Netanyahu a lecture about how it's time for a truce in Gaza and Lebanon... Israel's plan appears to be more along the lines of what Netanyahu's office said the two officials talked about: "uniting against Iran."

Journalist and Lawyer Dimitri Lascaris noted that Israel's rampant destruction, from the Gaza Strip to Lebanon, is part of the "Greater Israel" Project—a reminder that for Netanyahu and his friends, the plan is to expand Israel's borders far beyond Palestine...

Follow Dimitri Lascaris on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 6

