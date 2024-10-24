The ‘Greater Israel’ Project + Blinken, Netanyahu Talk ‘Uniting Against Iran’ w/ Dimitri Lascaris

While the State Dept. claims Blinken gave Netanyahu a lecture about how it's time for a truce in Gaza and Lebanon... Israel's plan appears to be more along the lines of what Netanyahu's office said the two officials talked about: "uniting against Iran."
Journalist and Lawyer Dimitri Lascaris noted that Israel's rampant destruction, from the Gaza Strip to Lebanon, is part of the "Greater Israel" Project—a reminder that for Netanyahu and his friends, the plan is to expand Israel's borders far beyond Palestine...
SOURCE LINKS:
22 Oct. 2024 - Blinken pushes Israel to publicly say it’s not aiming to besiege north Gaza; PM demurs
22 Oct. 2024 - Blinken urges Israel to capitalize on Sinwar’s killing to end Gaza war, but a breakthrough seems a long way off
22 Oct. 2024 - Netanyahu and Blinken Discuss ‘Uniting Against’ Iran
24 Oct. 2024 - Republicans who have endorsed Kamala Harris and spoken out against Trump
22 Oct. 2024 - Bedroom window at Netanyahu’s home was hit in Saturday’s Hezbollah drone strike
4 Oct. 2024 - Satellite images show dozens of Iranian missiles struck near Israeli air base
23 Oct. 2024 - Hezbollah says in statement it has killed 70 Israeli soldiers
23 Oct. 2024 - Half of Jabalia ethnically cleansed by Israeli army as schools burned and men kidnapped
11 Oct. 2024 - UN inquiry accuses Israel of crime of ‘extermination’ in Gaza
16 Oct. 2024 - Israel Is Routinely Shooting Children in the Head in Gaza: U.S. Surgeon & Palestinian Nurse
23 Oct. 2024 - Israel strikes Lebanon's Tyre, close to site of ancient Roman ruins
14 Oct. 2024 - ‘Greater Israel’ Project – Smotrich Calls for Israel’s Borders to Extend to Syria, Saudi Arabia
8 Sept. 2024 - 3 Israelis killed in attack at West Bank-Jordan border crossing, Israeli military says
24 Oct. 2024 - Iran and Saudi Arabia hold joint naval exercise in Sea of Oman
24 Oct. 2024 - New centers of power, sovereign equality and Western coercion: What’s in the BRICS Kazan Declaration
24 Oct. 2024 - Putin warns of Middle East conflagration and debates Ukraine at BRICS
