SANCTIONED 46: From Ukraine to Gaza, PEACE is NOT in U.S. Plans

The Trump Admin is setting high expectations for the upcoming summit with Putin in Alaska, despite the fact that the U.S. has repeatedly shown the world that it cannot be trusted in negotiations. This, as Israel promotes a plan to “fully occupy” Gaza City, with Netanyahu painting it as “the fastest way to end the war” (aka genocide).

In this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at how the U.S. and its allies are saying one thing and doing another, as “peace” remains nowhere to be found in U.S. foreign policy plans.