Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 45: Trump vs. Medvedev – Ready for Nuclear War?

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Aug 03, 2025
∙ Paid
2
4
Share

President Trump is claiming he has “ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” blaming statements made on social media by Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev.

From noting that a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads” following U.S. strikes back in June, to emphasizing that “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war” as Trump issued new threats to Russia in July, Medvedev has been outspoken in taking the U.S. to task online.

But Trump is the one escalating this feud to nuclear proportions, and that should alarm the entire world. We got into the latest tensions on this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rachel Blevins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture