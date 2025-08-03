SANCTIONED 45: Trump vs. Medvedev – Ready for Nuclear War?

President Trump is claiming he has “ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” blaming statements made on social media by Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev.

From noting that “a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads” following U.S. strikes back in June, to emphasizing that “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war” as Trump issued new threats to Russia in July, Medvedev has been outspoken in taking the U.S. to task online.

But Trump is the one escalating this feud to nuclear proportions, and that should alarm the entire world. We got into the latest tensions on this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers.