U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin could come face to face in a meeting as early as next week, after the Kremlin indicated that progress was made during Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that he sees this potential summit as a form of “political theater” where Putin is appeasing Trump with a photo-op, while Russia remains committed to its goals on the battlefield. And even if the U.S. suddenly claims to want a deal, as it sees Kiev’s troops crumbling in some areas on the battlefield, we have yet to see any indication that Zelensky and his European counterparts are onboard.

