Journalist Laith Marouf Speaks Out After Military DETENTION for Reporting on Israeli Attacks

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, was arrested while reporting in the field and documenting Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon. He was held for three days, interrogated by Lebanese Military Intelligence, and his electronic devices were seized.
But Marouf noted that, amid public pressure, he was let go, and the officers actually apologized to him and gave him the clearance to report from anywhere in Lebanon. This is especially notable, as today marks the five-year anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, and there are still far more questions than answers.
Follow Laith Marouf on X, and check out Free Palestine TV
SOURCE LINKS:
22 July 2025 - Laith Marouf released from Lebanese military detention
3 Aug. 2025 - Tens of thousands turn out for Sydney pro-Palestinian march
1 Aug. 2025 - France, U.K., others plan to recognize a Palestinian state. What does that change?
4 Aug. 2025 - Netanyahu Plans Full Israeli Occupation of the Gaza Strip
4 Aug. 2025 - President Aoun vows 'justice is coming' as Lebanon marks five years since Beirut port blast
4 Aug. 2025 - A father’s grief and a nation’s hope: Lebanon awaits justice 5 years after Beirut blast
4 Aug. 2020 - Trump says Beirut explosion seems to be 'bomb of some kind,' cites generals
3 Aug. 2025 - Iran forms new defense council for handling affairs in wartime
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 45: Trump vs. Medvedev – Ready for Nuclear War?
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
Share this post