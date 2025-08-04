Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Journalist Laith Marouf Speaks Out After Military DETENTION for Reporting on Israeli Attacks

Rachel Blevins
and
Free Palestine TV
Aug 04, 2025
Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf, Executive Director of Free Palestine TV, was arrested while reporting in the field and documenting Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon. He was held for three days, interrogated by Lebanese Military Intelligence, and his electronic devices were seized.

But Marouf noted that, amid public pressure, he was let go, and the officers actually apologized to him and gave him the clearance to report from anywhere in Lebanon. This is especially notable, as today marks the five-year anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion, and there are still far more questions than answers.

SOURCE LINKS:

