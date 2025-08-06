Col. Macgregor: Ukraine Headed for COLLAPSE, U.S. NOT Ready for WAR with Russia

President Trump is still acting as if he can threaten Russia into a deal, even as Russia is the side actively winning a war of attrition against the Kiev regime. But while Moscow hasn’t cowered to Trump’s demands, they have agreed to talks, which included a visit from U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday.
Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that Washington is running out of room to negotiate, as Kiev is headed for collapse, the U.S. is nowhere near ready for war with Russia, and it will be Moscow who ultimately decides the outcome of this war.
SOURCE LINKS:
6 Aug. 2025 - Putin meets with Trump’s special envoy (VIDEO)
4 Aug. 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits … Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”
4 Aug. 2025 - India calls out EU and U.S. on trade with Russia after Trump threatens steeper tariffs on New Delhi
4 Aug. 2025 - Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council after June attacks by Israel
