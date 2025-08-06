President Trump is still acting as if he can threaten Russia into a deal, even as Russia is the side actively winning a war of attrition against the Kiev regime. But while Moscow hasn’t cowered to Trump’s demands, they have agreed to talks, which included a visit from U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday.

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that Washington is running out of room to negotiate, as Kiev is headed for collapse, the U.S. is nowhere near ready for war with Russia, and it will be Moscow who ultimately decides the outcome of this war.

