U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is headed to Moscow for talks, ahead of President Trump’s latest deadline for Russia at the end of this week. The U.S. President is threatening “severe tariffs,” if Moscow doesn’t make “progress” towards ending the war in Ukraine. But as President Putin has said repeatedly, Russia is committed to its goals, especially as the U.S. refuses to address the issues Moscow was raised.

Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko noted that the U.S. is not going to be able to bully Russia into a deal with threats of sanctions and tariffs, or with more lethal aid for Kiev. Instead, the Ukrainian people are the ones continuing to pay the price as they realize that they have been sacrificed by the U.S. for the proxy war against Russia.

