Israel Brags About Attack on Iran, and Iran Vows to Respond—Are We Headed for WW3?

Netanyahu is claiming that Israel achieved “all its objectives” with its strikes against what it described as military targets in Iran on Friday that killed four Iranian Army personnel and one civilian.
Israel claimed the attack was “retaliation,” as if Iran's ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1 was a standalone event. It wasn't. Iran noted that it was retaliating for multiple targeted assassinations carried out by Israel (with locations that include Tehran), and other massacres of civilians from Gaza to Lebanon.
Now, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is vowing “an appropriate response,” and saying, “We are not seeking war, but we will defend the rights of our nation and our country.”
SOURCE LINKS:
25 Oct. 2024 - IDF announces strikes on Iran
27 Oct. 2024 - Iran says a civilian was killed in Saturday’s Israeli strikes
27 Oct. 2024 - Satellite images show damage from Israeli attack at 2 secretive Iranian military bases
14 Oct. 2024 - Netanyahu tells U.S. that Israel will strike Iranian military, not nuclear or oil, targets, officials say
26 Oct. 2024 - Israel warned Iran ahead of latest strike – Axios
25 Oct. 2024 - Axios: Israel launches retaliatory attack against Iran
31 July 2024 - Iran vows revenge after Hamas leader assassinated in Tehran
28 Sept. 2024 - Iran vows vengeance after assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
26 Oct. 2024 - AP: Israel strikes Iran as payback for missile attack, risking escalation of Mideast wars
4 Oct. 2024 - Satellite images show dozens of Iranian missiles struck near Israeli air base
27 Oct. 2024 - Netanyahu: Attack on Iran was 'precise and powerful'
20 Oct. 2024 - Iran warns US over threatened Israeli strike
26 Oct. 2024 - Iran’s supreme leader said Israel’s attack should not be exaggerated or downplayed
26 Oct. 2024 - Iran strongly ‘condemns’ Israeli strikes, insists its right to self defense
26 Oct. 2024 - U.S. calls for de-escalation as Iran claims 'right to self-defense' after Israeli strikes
22 Oct. 2024 - Blinken urges Netanyahu to seek truces in Lebanon, Gaza
22 Oct. 2024 - Netanyahu and Blinken Discuss ‘Uniting Against’ Iran
27 Oct. 2024 - Entire northern Gaza population at risk of dying – UN
27 Oct. 2024 - UN chief ‘shocked’ at harrowing death and destruction in north Gaza
25 Oct. 2024 - Middle East latest: Israeli strikes on Lebanon and Gaza leave dozens dead
24 Oct. 2024 - Hezbollah proving a formidable foe against Israeli forces in Lebanon
Israel Brags About Attack on Iran, and Iran Vows to Respond—Are We Headed for WW3?