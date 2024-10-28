Israel Brags About Attack on Iran, and Iran Vows to Respond—Are We Headed for WW3?

Netanyahu is claiming that Israel achieved “all its objectives” with its strikes against what it described as military targets in Iran on Friday that killed four Iranian Army personnel and one civilian.

Israel claimed the attack was “retaliation,” as if Iran's ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1 was a standalone event. It wasn't. Iran noted that it was retaliating for multiple targeted assassinations carried out by Israel (with locations that include Tehran), and other massacres of civilians from Gaza to Lebanon.

Now, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is vowing “an appropriate response,” and saying, “We are not seeking war, but we will defend the rights of our nation and our country.”

