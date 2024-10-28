Playback speed
End The Wars, End The Sanctions, End The Genocide w/ Libertarian Presidential Nominee Chase Oliver

Rachel Blevins
Oct 28, 2024
With just over one week to go until Election Day here in the U.S., Republicans and Democrats are offering Americans more war, with their endless support for Israel and its genocidal war against the Palestinians that is escalating into a regional war that could lead to WW3. So, who else is on the ballot?

I was joined by Libertarian Presidential Nominee Chase Oliver to discuss his view on U.S. foreign policy, and how he would handle the Military Industrial Complex and the death and destruction it has unleashed around the world.

Oliver noted that while it may seem like Americans only have two choices, they have the power to make a statement and to show what their values are, with a vote for a third-party, anti-war candidate like himself.

Follow Chase Oliver on X, and check out more info about his campaign

**Note: This is not an endorsement. I am open to interviewing all candidates for the 2024 Election

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 6

