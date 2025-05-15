ISTANBUL TALKS A ‘NOTHING BURGER’: Russia, Ukraine Not Ready for Ceasefire, End to War –Mark Sleboda

All eyes are on Turkey, as Russia and Ukraine sent teams for talks… they just arrived in different cities. Now, the Russian delegation in Istanbul is giving Kiev one more chance to attend talks at 10:00 on Friday, after Zelensky and his team arrived in Ankara on Thursday and complained about the fact that Putin wasn’t in attendance.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that this is yet another reminder that this week’s talks were never about the approval of a full ceasefire or an end to the war. Moscow, Kiev and Washington still have months of talks ahead of them, and the Russian Government has made it clear that while it’s willing to talk, it has a long list of concerns. And the ongoing negotiations won’t stop Russia on the battlefield.

