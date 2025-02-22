Israel's Propaganda War, The DOGE Charade and The Looming Technocratic State w/ Ryan Cristián

Israel appears to be working overtime to prevent the current ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas from moving into Phase Two, as the IDF declared this week that the bodies of the Bibas family members (who were taken captive by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and then killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza) were actually strangled to death by the “bare hands” of Hamas militants.

The mainstream media have spread the IDF’s claims far and wide… while ignoring the lack of evidence presented, and the testimony of the father of the Bibas family, who has repeatedly said his wife and sons were killed by Israeli bombs.

Ryan Cristián, Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, noted that the latest faux outrage comes as Israel has been looking for a way to get out of the deal with Hamas before it gets to Phase Three, and both sides are committing to a lasting peace and an end to the war.

We also discussed the latest charades of Elon Musk, DOGE, and the Trump Admin, and what it all means for the American people.

