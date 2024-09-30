Playback speed
Israeli Ground Invasion of Lebanon 'Imminent' as Bombing Continues -Reports w/ Elijah J. Magnier

Rachel Blevins
Sep 30, 2024
1
Transcript

Anonymous Israeli officials are warning Israel is preparing an "imminent" ground invasion of Lebanon, with reports claiming the U.S. has given them the green light, after Israel promised to "limit the scope" to the border areas in southern Lebanon (after mercilessly bombing the country and its capital for days).

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that Israel continues to escalate this war, as it has been less than a week since Israel assassinated Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, using 2,000-lb. bombs on heavily populated civilian areas, and violating international law—yet the U.S. continues to stand by its ally, pledging to bolster its forces in the Middle East. But even with all of the pressure, the latest escalations will not change the position of Hezbollah and its support for the Palestinians.

