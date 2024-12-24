Israel Vows Escalation After Missile Attacks from Yemen + CIA Director Visits Kiev w/ Mark Sleboda

Netanyahu is now warning Yemen that Israel plans to escalate its attacks after multiple missiles from Ansar Allah landed near Tel Aviv. This, as reports say that some Israeli officials are calling for direct attacks on Iran, ensuring that the region sees more death and destruction, as Israel continues to kill dozens of Palestinians on a daily basis.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the U.S. is joining in on the escalations by not only bombing Yemen on behalf of Israel, but also continuing its attacks against Russia. CIA Director William Burns just visited Kiev to meet with Zelensky, furthering concerns for what the Biden Admin has planned for its final weeks in office.

