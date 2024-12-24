Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Israel Vows Escalation After Missile Attacks from Yemen + CIA Director Visits Kiev w/ Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Dec 24, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

Netanyahu is now warning Yemen that Israel plans to escalate its attacks after multiple missiles from Ansar Allah landed near Tel Aviv. This, as reports say that some Israeli officials are calling for direct attacks on Iran, ensuring that the region sees more death and destruction, as Israel continues to kill dozens of Palestinians on a daily basis.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that the U.S. is joining in on the escalations by not only bombing Yemen on behalf of Israel, but also continuing its attacks against Russia. CIA Director William Burns just visited Kiev to meet with Zelensky, furthering concerns for what the Biden Admin has planned for its final weeks in office.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 15: Trump’s Plans for Ukraine and the Future of War with Russia

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Mark Sleboda
Writes The Real Politick with Mark Sleboda Subscribe
Recent Posts
Yemen Missile Strikes Tel Aviv, US Claims ‘Friendly Fire’ After Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Red Sea
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 15: Trump’s Plans for Ukraine and the Future of War with Russia
  Rachel Blevins
What to Expect from Biden’s Final Month: From Escalation with Russia to Middle East Chaos
  Rachel Blevins
Putin: Russia Not 'Defeated' in Syria + Israel Benefits the Most from the Fall of Assad
  Rachel Blevins
Netanyahu Takes Victory Lap in Syria as Israel and Turkey Bask in the Fall of Assad w/ Scott Ritter
  Rachel Blevins and Scott Ritter
SANCTIONED 14: Turkey’s Quest for Domination in Syria
  Rachel Blevins
Escaping the Al-Qaeda Takeover in Syria After the Fall of Assad w/ Vanessa Beeley
  Rachel Blevins and vanessa beeley