Israel SEIZES Aid Boat in International Waters, ABDUCTS Activists Bound for Gaza

Israel seized the Gaza Freedom Flotilla’s Madleen vessel in international waters on Monday, and abducted the 12 humanitarians on board, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and European Parliament Member, Rima Hassan (and the international community did nothing).

The voyage was en route to the Gaza Strip with aid to break Israel’s siege on the Palestinians. It’s the second attempted ship from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, after Israel used drones to attack the first one last month, in international waters near Malta, before it was able to set sail.

A reminder that while the humanitarian aid aboard the flotilla wouldn’t make a world of difference, the precedent it would set would be historic. Therefore, Israel refuses to let anyone near the Gaza coast—including Palestinian fishermen.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 38: Russian Retaliation NOT Over + US Lawmakers CLUELESS on Moscow's War

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709