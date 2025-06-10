Israel SEIZES Aid Boat in International Waters, ABDUCTS Activists Bound for Gaza

Israel seized the Gaza Freedom Flotilla’s Madleen vessel in international waters on Monday, and abducted the 12 humanitarians on board, including climate activist Greta Thunberg and European Parliament Member, Rima Hassan (and the international community did nothing).
The voyage was en route to the Gaza Strip with aid to break Israel’s siege on the Palestinians. It’s the second attempted ship from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, after Israel used drones to attack the first one last month, in international waters near Malta, before it was able to set sail.
A reminder that while the humanitarian aid aboard the flotilla wouldn’t make a world of difference, the precedent it would set would be historic. Therefore, Israel refuses to let anyone near the Gaza coast—including Palestinian fishermen.
