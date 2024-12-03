Israel Ramps Up Attacks Despite ‘Ceasefire’ + Trump Threatens Middle East with More War

While Israel and Hezbollah are nearly a week into an agreement that was expected to bring a ceasefire, Israel continues to ramp up its attacks on Lebanon—as its end of the deal allows it to do so as long as it claims to be dropping “defensive” bombs.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing the world for his return by declaring that there will be “HELL TO PAY” in the Middle East if the remaining hostages are not released by Hamas by the time he is back in office.

While Trump claimed he would targeted those who “perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” he has apparently overlooked Israel and the ongoing genocide it is committing with U.S. support.

SOURCE LINKS

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 12: Obama-Biden Legacy Lives on as Extremist-Fueled Violence Soars in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: