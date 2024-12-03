Israel Ramps Up Attacks Despite ‘Ceasefire’ + Trump Threatens Middle East with More War

While Israel and Hezbollah are nearly a week into an agreement that was expected to bring a ceasefire, Israel continues to ramp up its attacks on Lebanon—as its end of the deal allows it to do so as long as it claims to be dropping “defensive” bombs.
Meanwhile, Trump is preparing the world for his return by declaring that there will be “HELL TO PAY” in the Middle East if the remaining hostages are not released by Hamas by the time he is back in office.
While Trump claimed he would targeted those who “perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” he has apparently overlooked Israel and the ongoing genocide it is committing with U.S. support.
SOURCE LINKS
26 Nov. 2024 - Ceasefire between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel: What to know
28 Nov. 2024 - Lebanon death toll nears 4,000 in Israeli onslaught since last year
27 Nov. 2024 - Israeli strikes hit north Lebanon crossings with Syria for first time, minister says
30 Nov. 2024 - Israel says it struck Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites along Syria-Lebanon border
3 Dec. 2024 - Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon tested by intensifying cross-border strikes as both sides claim breaches
2 Dec. 2024 - After Days of Israeli Strikes on Lebanon That Violated Truce, Hezbollah Fires Back
3 Dec. 2024 - Why Israel and Hezbollah Are Still Firing Amid a Cease-Fire
3 Dec. 2024 - Elijah J. Magnier on X: “The Israelis are not violating it dozens of times a day but carrying out ‘defensive actions.’ The terms of the agreement prevent any military action from the Lebanese side and Israeli offensive actions.”
30 Nov. 2024 - War on Gaza: Israeli bombing kills World Central Kitchen workers and aid-seekers
2 Dec. 2024 - Israeli Attacks Kill 37 in Gaza in 24 Hours
2 Dec. 2024 - Donald Trump on Truth Social: “If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025 … there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.”
2 Dec. 2024 - Trump dines with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s wife and son
