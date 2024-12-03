Playback speed
Israel Ramps Up Attacks Despite ‘Ceasefire’ + Trump Threatens Middle East with More War

Rachel Blevins
Dec 03, 2024
11
8
Share
Transcript

While Israel and Hezbollah are nearly a week into an agreement that was expected to bring a ceasefire, Israel continues to ramp up its attacks on Lebanon—as its end of the deal allows it to do so as long as it claims to be dropping “defensive” bombs.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing the world for his return by declaring that there will be “HELL TO PAY” in the Middle East if the remaining hostages are not released by Hamas by the time he is back in office.

While Trump claimed he would targeted those who “perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” he has apparently overlooked Israel and the ongoing genocide it is committing with U.S. support.

