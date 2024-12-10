Israel Launches Massive Assault on Syria with Tanks Near Damascus

Three days after Bashar al-Assad was overthrown, Israel is doing whatever it wants in Syria, including openly stealing more land, destroying Syria’s air defense capabilities, and launching hundreds of strikes. Its ongoing assault has also included reports that Israeli tanks were within 25 kilometers of Damascus.

Despite Israel’s blatant and repeated violations of international law in Syria, the international community has done… absolutely nothing to stop them. While Saudi Arabia and Qatar have released statements condemning Israel, they have yet to take action (and it’s not expected).

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Turkey are openly joining in on the assault on Syria with strikes of their own, claiming they’re “protecting their interests” in the region. Clearly, those interests are NOT the Syrian people.

