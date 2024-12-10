Israel Launches Massive Assault on Syria with Tanks Near Damascus

Three days after Bashar al-Assad was overthrown, Israel is doing whatever it wants in Syria, including openly stealing more land, destroying Syria’s air defense capabilities, and launching hundreds of strikes. Its ongoing assault has also included reports that Israeli tanks were within 25 kilometers of Damascus.
Despite Israel’s blatant and repeated violations of international law in Syria, the international community has done… absolutely nothing to stop them. While Saudi Arabia and Qatar have released statements condemning Israel, they have yet to take action (and it’s not expected).
Meanwhile, the U.S. and Turkey are openly joining in on the assault on Syria with strikes of their own, claiming they’re “protecting their interests” in the region. Clearly, those interests are NOT the Syrian people.
9 Dec. 2024 - Israeli warplanes conduct strikes across Syria
10 Dec. 2024 - Operation 'Bashan Arrow': IDF destroys over 350 Syrian Military targets
9 Dec. 2024 - Israeli Ambassador tells UN Security Council that strikes on Syria are ‘limited and temporary’
10 Dec. 2024 - UN Security Council appears united on Syria, say diplomats
8 Dec. 2024 - After buffer zone, 'Israel' occupies Syrian Mount Hermon
10 Dec. 2024 - Mount Hermon: Why control of Syria's highest peak matters
10 Dec. 2024 - Report: Israeli tanks reach point 25km from Damascus
8 Dec. 2024 - Israeli Ground Forces Cross into Syria, Officials Say
9 Dec. 2024 - Qatar, Saudi, Iran, Iraq condemn Israel’s ‘dangerous’ land grab in Syria
10 Dec. 2024 - Israel claimed it destroyed Syria’s military fleet, says it will set up ‘sterile defensive zone’ in Syria
9 Dec. 2024 - Israel, US and Turkey launch strikes in Syria to protect interests
9 Dec. 2024 - US Backs Israel’s Land Grab in Syria
10 Dec. 2024 - Opposition leader appointed PM in Syria
9 Dec. 2024 - US Considering Removing HTS From Terror List After Syria Takeover
