Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
8

Israel Launches Massive Assault on Syria with Tanks Near Damascus

Rachel Blevins
Dec 10, 2024
3
8
Share
Transcript

Three days after Bashar al-Assad was overthrown, Israel is doing whatever it wants in Syria, including openly stealing more land, destroying Syria’s air defense capabilities, and launching hundreds of strikes. Its ongoing assault has also included reports that Israeli tanks were within 25 kilometers of Damascus.

Despite Israel’s blatant and repeated violations of international law in Syria, the international community has done… absolutely nothing to stop them. While Saudi Arabia and Qatar have released statements condemning Israel, they have yet to take action (and it’s not expected).

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Turkey are openly joining in on the assault on Syria with strikes of their own, claiming they’re “protecting their interests” in the region. Clearly, those interests are NOT the Syrian people.

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 13: The Day After Assad – Israel Expands Land Grab in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
SANCTIONED 13: The Day After Assad – Israel Expands Land Grab in Syria
  Rachel Blevins
‘The Axis of Resistance is Over’ Syria in a New Reality After Assad Overthrow w/ Kevork Almassian
  Rachel Blevins and Kevork Almassian
From Head-Chopping to 'Diversity' Loving: Al-Qaeda Rebrands in Syria w/ Patrick Henningsen
  Rachel Blevins
Ukraine and Israel Attempt to Drag Russia and Iran Back into Syria w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Max Jones
Israel Ramps Up Attacks Despite ‘Ceasefire’ + Trump Threatens Middle East with More War
  Rachel Blevins
Biden Admin Refuses to Condemn Attacks in Syria by Group THEY Classify as Terrorists
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 12: Obama-Biden Legacy Lives on as Extremist-Fueled Violence Soars in Syria
  Rachel Blevins