Houthi Missile Hits Ben Gurion Airport + Israel Approves Plan to ‘Conquer’ Gaza

Israel’s Security Cabinet has unanimously approved plans to “conquer” the Gaza Strip and forcefully displace the Palestinian people, with Finance Minister and War Criminal Bezalel Smotrich declaring that Israel will not withdraw from Gaza even if there is another hostage deal and telling Israelis to embrace the word “occupation.”

This, as the UN warns that Gaza is on the brink of famine, due to Israel’s ongoing blockade on humanitarian aid, and reports reveal Israel plans to flatten any buildings that remain standing and displace virtually the entire population.

The U.S. isn’t just supporting the genocide, it’s making it possible, with military, public and political support.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 33: Trump’s War Against Russia and Rubio's Takeover

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins

P.O. Box 90313

Austin, TX 78709