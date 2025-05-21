U.S. ON THE BRINK OF CRISIS: Iran War, Recession Fears, Trump Not In Control –Col. Douglas Macgregor

We are now four months into Trump’s second term, and while his administration is engaging in talks from Russia to Iran, we’re still not seeing meaningful action in a number of areas that include: ending the war in Ukraine (as the U.S. continues to supply weapons to Kiev) or bringing peace to the Middle East (as Israel continues its U.S.-fueled bombardment and blockade of the Palestinians)

Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that the U.S. is headed for crisis, both at home amid recession fears, and abroad amid reports that Israel is preparing to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities, and Trump doesn’t seem to be in control of his own administration.

Follow Col. Douglas Macgregor on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 35: It's Trump's Genocide Now—and He's Fueling Israel's Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709