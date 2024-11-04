Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
10

Iran Vows ‘Crushing Response’ to Israeli Attack + U.S. Deploys B-52 Bombers, Warships to Middle East

Rachel Blevins
Nov 04, 2024
5
10
Share
Transcript

Iran's Supreme Leader is now warning both Israel and the U.S. that Tehran will deliver "a crushing response," more than a week after Israel's attack on Iranian soil, as Israel continues its bombardment of civilians from Gaza to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced plans for several B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft, a squadron of fighter jets, tanker aircraft and Navy destroyers to deploy to the Middle East, claiming the goal was "to meet evolving national security threats." – because apparently, our "national security" includes the Middle East.

SOURCE LINKS:

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please keep an eye out for any direct messages on Substack coming from fake profiles that have my name and profile photo. I will never reach out and ask you for money directly. Please report the fake profiles to Substack. Thank you for your patience!

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 7

Discussion about this podcast

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
Tehran 'Will Strike the Israeli Regime' in Retaliation for Attack on Iran –Seyed Mohammad Marandi
  Rachel Blevins
Zelensky's NATO Wish List Demands Leaked + Are 'North Korean Troops' in Russia? w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
SANCTIONED 07: Would Trump Actually End U.S. Support for the War in Ukraine, If Elected?
  Rachel Blevins
NATO, US Officials Go All In On Zelensky's 'North Korean Troops Fighting Alongside Russians' Claims
  Rachel Blevins
End The Wars, End The Sanctions, End The Genocide w/ Libertarian Presidential Nominee Chase Oliver
  Rachel Blevins
Israel Brags About Attack on Iran, and Iran Vows to Respond—Are We Headed for WW3?
  Rachel Blevins
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Raid Journalist's Home Over 'Social Media Posts' w/ Asa Winstanley
  Rachel Blevins and Asa Winstanley