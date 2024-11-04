Iran's Supreme Leader is now warning both Israel and the U.S. that Tehran will deliver "a crushing response," more than a week after Israel's attack on Iranian soil, as Israel continues its bombardment of civilians from Gaza to Lebanon.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced plans for several B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft, a squadron of fighter jets, tanker aircraft and Navy destroyers to deploy to the Middle East, claiming the goal was "to meet evolving national security threats." – because apparently, our "national security" includes the Middle East.
SOURCE LINKS:
2 Nov. 2024 - Iran’s supreme leader threatens Israel and US with ‘a crushing response’ over Israeli attack
1 Nov. 2024 - Pentagon bolsters the US presence in the Middle East with bombers, fighter aircraft and warships
1 Nov. 2024 - U.S. ramps up pressure on Israel to address Gaza crisis ahead of deadline
1 Nov. 2024 - Exterminate, expel, resettle: Israel’s endgame in northern Gaza
3 Nov. 2024 - Israeli attacks kill 35 in Gaza and 18 in Lebanon
2 Nov. 2024 - Israel’s path of destruction in southern Lebanon raises fears of an attempt to create a buffer zone
3 Nov. 2024 - Israel pounds Lebanon, Gaza as Netanyahu visits northern border
31 Oct. 2024 - Defense establishment presses PM for ceasefires on Gaza, Lebanese fronts
31 Oct. 2024 - Report: Israeli Intel Suggests Iran Preparing To Launch Attack From Iraq
31 Oct. 2024 - Israel is keeping open the nuclear option
IMPORTANT NOTE: Please keep an eye out for any direct messages on Substack coming from fake profiles that have my name and profile photo. I will never reach out and ask you for money directly. Please report the fake profiles to Substack. Thank you for your patience!
Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:
Iran Vows ‘Crushing Response’ to Israeli Attack + U.S. Deploys B-52 Bombers, Warships to Middle East