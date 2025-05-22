Iran's Response Will Be DEVASTATING If Israel Attacks Nuclear Sites –Mohammad Marandi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is warning that Tehran will hold both the U.S. and Israel responsible, if Israel attempts to carry out an attack on Iranian nuclear sites. This, amid reports that Israel is planning such an attack if nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran fall apart.
Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that because Israel is completely dependent on the West, “if there is a strike, that would mean that the Americans are involved. And the Americans would have to be ready for the consequences.”
SOURCE LINKS:
18 May 2025 - Trump envoy Witkoff cites US 'red line' with Iran against uranium enrichment
27 March 2025 - Tulsi Gabbard Says Iran Not Believed to be Building a Nuclear Weapon
20 May 2025 - Iran's Khamenei slams 'outrageous' US demands in nuclear talks
18 May 2025 - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X: “If the U.S. is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome. Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal.”
22 May 2025 - Israel preparing to strike Iran fast if Trump's nuclear talks break down
22 May 2025 - Iran says will hold US responsible for any Israeli attack on nuclear sites
20 May 2025 - Thousands of Gaza’s children face imminent death under Israeli siege: UN
21 May 2025 - Netanyahu Says Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing Plan Is a Condition To End Gaza War
