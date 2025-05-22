Iran's Response Will Be DEVASTATING If Israel Attacks Nuclear Sites –Mohammad Marandi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is warning that Tehran will hold both the U.S. and Israel responsible, if Israel attempts to carry out an attack on Iranian nuclear sites. This, amid reports that Israel is planning such an attack if nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran fall apart.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that because Israel is completely dependent on the West, “if there is a strike, that would mean that the Americans are involved. And the Americans would have to be ready for the consequences.”

