Int'l Community REFUSING to Stop Israel Over FEAR of The US –Fmr. UN Official Craig Mokhiber

Israel continues to torture members of the Madleen after it seized their aid boat in international waters, abducted the 12 unarmed humanitarians on board, and then forced French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament, Rima Hassan, and Brazilian activist, Thiago Avila, into solitary confinement.

Craig Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer and former senior United Nations human rights official, noted that the international community refuses to intervene—even the countries whose citizens are being held captive by Israel right now—out of fear of retaliation from the U.S.

But while Washington has bullied the world into silence while the genocide of the Palestinians is live-streamed before us, the crew aboard the Madleen Freedom Flotilla has kicked off a wave of protest that won’t be easily silenced.

