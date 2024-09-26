Playback speed
IDF Chief Claims Israel 'Preparing' Forces for Ground Invasion of Lebanon w/ Ramzy Baroud

Rachel Blevins
and
Ramzy Baroud
Sep 26, 2024
2
Transcript

Israel has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in just three days, after it continued the bombing on Wednesday, following a deadly spree on Monday, which killed hundreds of civilians. Now, IDF Chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is saying he is "preparing" his troops for a ground invasion of Lebanon as part of a full-scale war against Hezbollah.

Palestinian-American Journalist Dr. Ramzy Baroud noted that the Israeli Military's performance in Gaza is a reminder that it is not remotely ready to take on Hezbollah on the ground—but Israel's genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza over the last year has also shown us that it doesn't care about logic.

Follow Ramzy Baroud on X and check out his website

