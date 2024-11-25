Playback speed
Hezbollah Launches ‘Largest Attack Yet’ Against Israel + Iran Preparing Its Retaliation

Rachel Blevins
Nov 25, 2024
Hezbollah launched a massive attack against Israel, which is being called its “largest attack yet,” as the group said its targets included the Ashdod naval base in southern Israel for the first time, as well as a military target near Tel Aviv.

This, as a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader said in an interview that Tehran is preparing its response to Israel’s attack last month on Iranian territory.

While Israel continues to kill civilians by the hundreds from Gaza to Lebanon, the international community continues to do nothing… … except for the ICC, which finally got around to announcing arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

SOURCE LINKS:

