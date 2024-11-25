Hezbollah Launches ‘Largest Attack Yet’ Against Israel + Iran Preparing Its Retaliation

Hezbollah launched a massive attack against Israel, which is being called its “largest attack yet,” as the group said its targets included the Ashdod naval base in southern Israel for the first time, as well as a military target near Tel Aviv.
This, as a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader said in an interview that Tehran is preparing its response to Israel’s attack last month on Iranian territory.
While Israel continues to kill civilians by the hundreds from Gaza to Lebanon, the international community continues to do nothing… … except for the ICC, which finally got around to announcing arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
24 Nov. 2024 - Hundreds of sirens sound in Israel after Hezbollah launches largest attack yet
24 Nov. 2024 - Hezbollah fires ‘340 missiles’ at Israel, hits Ashdod naval base, Tel Aviv
24 Nov. 2024 - Dozens killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, including 29 in central Beirut
22 Nov. 2024 - Terms of Proposed Lebanon Cease-Fire Begin to Take Shape, Officials Say
24 Nov. 2024 - Israel Attacks Kill 155 Palestinians in Gaza Over 72 Hours
21 Nov. 2024 - ICC issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu
22 Nov. 2024 - US senator threatens invasion of the Netherlands
22 Nov. 2024 - Canada will abide by ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant: Trudeau
22 Nov. 2024 - No 10 indicates Netanyahu faces arrest if he enters UK
22 Nov. 2024 - Hungary's Orban breaks with neighbors to dismiss ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu
24 Nov. 2024 - Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel, says adviser to Supreme Leader
21 Nov. 2024 - UN nuclear agency’s board condemns Iran for the 2nd time this year for failing to fully cooperate
22 Nov. 2024 - Iran to ‘substantially increase’ uranium enrichment capacity over IAEA rebuke led by U.S. and allies
24 Nov. 2024 - Iran to meet with Germany, France, UK in nuclear talks
