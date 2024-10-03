Playback speed
Hezbollah Hits Back at Invading IDF Troops, As Israel Continues Attacks on Lebanon w/ Marwa Osman

Rachel Blevins
Oct 03, 2024
2
Israel reported immediate casualties, after the IDF began launching a "limited" ground invasion in the form of raids into south Lebanon, and Hezbollah responded with force. This, as Israel continues to carry out deadly strikes in Beirut, unleashing another day of terror on Lebanese civilians.

Veteran Journalist Marwa Osman, PhD., shared what it has been like to live in Beirut over the last two weeks—from  experiencing the Israeli attacks on her city through the eyes of her young children and fighting to keep them safe, to learning about the assassination of her mentor, the beloved leader of the Resistance, Hezbollah Sectary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Follow Marwa Osman on X and check out her channel on Telegram

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins, Episode 3

