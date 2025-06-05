Pete Hegseth’s Threat Over Taiwan a ‘DECLARATION OF WAR’ against China –KJ Noh

China is warning the U.S. to “stop playing with fire,” after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a speech in Singapore where he claimed Beijing was an “imminent threat” to Taiwan, and called on Washington’s regional allies to boost defense spending, as the U.S. prepares for war.

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that Hegseth’s speech should be seen as “a declaration of war,” because after a previous leaked memo revealed that he was directing the Pentagon to prepare to fight and win a war against Beijing, he is now calling on U.S. allies around China to get ready for war over Taiwan.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 37: Ukraine Launches Unprecedented Drone Attack Across Russia Ahead of Talks

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):

Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709