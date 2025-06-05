Pete Hegseth’s Threat Over Taiwan a ‘DECLARATION OF WAR’ against China –KJ Noh

China is warning the U.S. to “stop playing with fire,” after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a speech in Singapore where he claimed Beijing was an “imminent threat” to Taiwan, and called on Washington’s regional allies to boost defense spending, as the U.S. prepares for war.
KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that Hegseth’s speech should be seen as “a declaration of war,” because after a previous leaked memo revealed that he was directing the Pentagon to prepare to fight and win a war against Beijing, he is now calling on U.S. allies around China to get ready for war over Taiwan.
4 June 2025 - Trump says ‘extremely hard’ to make a deal with China’s Xi as trade stalemate fuels calls for leaders to talk
4 June 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!”
3 June 2025 - A New Era of Trade Warfare Has Begun for the U.S. and China
30 May 2025 - Hegseth Outlines U.S. Vision for Indo-Pacific, Addresses China Threat
1 June 2025 - China warns US not to ‘play with fire’ on Taiwan as Hegseth brands Beijing ‘imminent’ threat
3 June 2025 - South Korea’s New Leader Faces Tough Tests Right From the Start
1 March 2024 - Atlantic Council report lays out options and possible first use of nuclear weapons against China over Taiwan
