Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

From 'Hate Speech' to 'Misinformation': How the U.S. Establishment Uses Censorship as a Weapon w/ Ryan Cristian

Rachel Blevins
and
The Last American Vagabond
Oct 11, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

It’s that time of year again… with an election coming up in a few weeks, the U.S. establishment is once again on the war path, using Big Tech censorship to target and attempt to silence dissenting voices. As is usually the case, they don’t go after voices telling you to “vote red” or “vote blue.” Instead, they try to silence the voices that challenge the existence of the establishment altogether.

Ryan Cristian, Founder and Editor of ‘The Last American Vagabond’, is no stranger to censorship on social media, and he noted that my experience of having my YouTube channel targeted with “warnings” and then briefly removed after it surpassed 50,000 subscribers is par for the course, as the bans seem to come when you’re getting a little too much traction.

Follow Ryan Cristian on X and check out The Last American Vagabond

The Last American Vagabond Substack
Debunking the False Binary with the Independent Media Alliance
Welcome to the very first Independent Media Alliance panel. Today we will be discussing the false binary, or as I call it, the two party illusion. One of the important points to discuss today is how this is not a manipulation unique to the United States, but one that is used by power structures all around the world to coerce their respective populations…
Read more
22 days ago · 29 likes · 1 comment · The Last American Vagabond

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 4

Discussion about this podcast

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
The Last American Vagabond
Writes The Last American Vagabond Substack Subscribe
Recent Posts
U.S. Sends Israel $20 BILLION+ in a Year, Biden Admin Claims They Have 'No Leverage' w/ Said Arikat
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 04: One Year Later, How The World Came to Accept a Live Streamed Genocide
  Rachel Blevins
Zelensky Cancels His Next Not-Peace Summit, Prepares 'Victory Plan' Pitch for NATO Backers w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Israel Bombs Lebanon, Hezbollah Hits Haifa and Repels IDF Incursions w/ Leila Hatoum
  Rachel Blevins
YouTube Reinstated My Channel After Public Backlash—But is Still Warning Against 'Hate Speech' w/ Glenn Diesen
  Rachel Blevins and Glenn Diesen
YouTube Deleted My Channel—Erasing 8 Years of Work and 63,000 Subscribers
  Rachel Blevins
US ‘Discussing' Israeli Strikes on Iran, as IDF Troops Killed by Hezbollah w/ Seyed Mohammad Marandi
  Rachel Blevins